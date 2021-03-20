ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

OnePlus Watch revealed earlier than its March 23rd launch event

  • The OnePlus Watch gets an early reveal ahead of its launch event on the 23rd of March, 2021.
  • The OnePlus watch looks similar to other smartwatch designs
BR Web Desk 20 Mar 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

The OnePlus Watch gets an early reveal ahead of its launch event on the 23rd of March, 2021. As news about this new OnePlus product is being shared online in a piecemeal fashion now, tech enthusiasts are confused about what more is left to be disclosed on the launch date.

According to a forum post by the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, the first-ever OnePlus Watch is to be launched together with the OnePlus 9 Series on March 23rd with the aim of offering OnePlus users more convenience and seamless connectivity between all of their OnePlus devices.

However, this tweet by Unbox Therapy fully reveals the OnePlus Watch for the first time ahead of its launch event.

The OnePlus watch looks similar to other smartwatch designs with two buttons on the right and a standard watch strap.

In terms of features, The Verge reports that the OnePlus smartwatch might feature IP68 water resistance, and the OnePlus’ Warp Charge system, which will ensure a week of battery life with a 20 minute charge.

Moreover, the OnePlus smartwatch will also have 4GB of storage and will display notifications, calls and workouts for its users.

Technology smartwatch OnePlus design OnePlus 9 series OnePlus Watch smartphone lineup launch event OnePlus Wrap Charge System water resistant

OnePlus Watch revealed earlier than its March 23rd launch event

SAPM Sultan urges people to follow SOPs as COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 9%

Economic growth forecast raised amid robust industrial growth, says Hammad

Pakistan reports nearly 4000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Swat Motorway: PM inaugurates three tunnels

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters