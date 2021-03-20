OnePlus Watch revealed earlier than its March 23rd launch event

The OnePlus Watch gets an early reveal ahead of its launch event on the 23rd of March, 2021. As news about this new OnePlus product is being shared online in a piecemeal fashion now, tech enthusiasts are confused about what more is left to be disclosed on the launch date.

According to a forum post by the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, the first-ever OnePlus Watch is to be launched together with the OnePlus 9 Series on March 23rd with the aim of offering OnePlus users more convenience and seamless connectivity between all of their OnePlus devices.

However, this tweet by Unbox Therapy fully reveals the OnePlus Watch for the first time ahead of its launch event.

The OnePlus watch looks similar to other smartwatch designs with two buttons on the right and a standard watch strap.

In terms of features, The Verge reports that the OnePlus smartwatch might feature IP68 water resistance, and the OnePlus’ Warp Charge system, which will ensure a week of battery life with a 20 minute charge.

Moreover, the OnePlus smartwatch will also have 4GB of storage and will display notifications, calls and workouts for its users.