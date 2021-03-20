ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt to ensure wheat supply, after MSP fixed at Rs1,800

  • Fixing the wheat support price at 1,800 rupees per forty kilogram is reflective of Prime Minister Imran Khan's pro-farmer policy, says Faraz.
Ali Ahmed 20 Mar 2021

The government is committed to ensuring the supply of wheat at a low price, said PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday.

In a statement, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting has said fixing the wheat support price at 1,800 rupees per forty kilogram is reflective of Prime Minister Imran Khan's pro-farmer policy.

The federal government on Friday fixed the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat at Rs 1,800 per 40-kg, in a top-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Giving the details of the decisions taken in the meeting, Federal Minister for Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, in a joint press conference with Provincial Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan, said, the decision of increasing the minimum support price at Rs 1,800 per 40-kg was taken to facilitate the farmers while common would remain unaffected with this increase.

The decision was also taken in view of prices of wheat in the international market, he said.

The government has fixed a target of 26 million tonnes wheat production in the ongoing year, he said.

Aleem Khan said wheat support price has been increased by Rs 400 per maund (40 kg) in a year for the first time but the prices of flour would be not be increased.

“The support price of wheat has been increased to facilitate the farmers in the best possible way. But we have made sure that common man would not suffer from this increase and all steps have been taken to ensure that flour pries are not increased,” he said adding that the provision of wheat to flour mills would continue as per routine except for the month of April when wheat is procured.

Wheat Shibli Faraz MPS wheat prices

Govt to ensure wheat supply, after MSP fixed at Rs1,800

SAPM Sultan urges people to follow SOPs as COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 9%

Economic growth forecast raised amid robust industrial growth, says Hammad

Pakistan reports nearly 4000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Swat Motorway: PM inaugurates three tunnels

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters