PDWP approves four more uplift schemes

Recorder Report 20 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes worth over Rs34 billion.

In this connection, a meeting was held here on Friday that chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal. Punjab Planning and Development Secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch, the Members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

The meeting approved National Programme for Improvement of Watercourses in Pakistan Phase-II, which will cost Rs28.69746 billion, Prime Minister Health Initiative (Revised) at the cost of Rs2.631012 billion and construction of Mahota Dam (Revised) at the cost of Rs2.804660 billion. It also approved strengthening of Programme Coordination Unit (PCU) under Punjab Green Development Programme (PGDP) in Planning and Development Board, Punjab (PC-II), at the cost of Rs335.33 million.

