Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday gained some increase on the local market, traders said. The precious metal price grew by Rs 600 per tola, reaching Rs 107,200.

Gold price per 10 gram has increased by Rs 515 to Rs 91,907 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1737 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs 1,370 per tola, Rs 1174.55 per 10 gram and $26 per ounce, traders said.

