ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.22%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
AVN 90.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.74%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-10.36%)
BYCO 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (7.06%)
DGKC 124.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 52.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.56%)
FCCL 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
HASCOL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.99%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.08%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
POWER 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.79%)
PPL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.08%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TRG 139.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.01%)
UNITY 29.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.95%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB futures fall after BOJ widens 10-year yield trading band

  • At the short end, the two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.140%.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond futures fell on Friday and most yields rose after the Bank of Japan agreed to allow benchmark yields to fluctuate in a slightly wider trading band.

The yield on 10-year government bonds will be allowed to move 25 basis points above or below zero, Japan's central bank said on Friday after a policy meeting.

That is larger than the previous trading range of 20 basis points.

The BOJ also made some technical changes to the market operations it uses to prevent yields from rising too quickly, which means the central bank will still maintain firm control of the yield curve, according to some analysts.

"There will be some slightly bigger moves, but it's difficult for the market to react because the widening of the trading band was widely expected," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, a senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The yield curve may not steepen that much, because the BOJ is sending a message that it has the ability to prevent yields from rising too quickly."

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.14 point to 150.99, with a trading volume of 13,682 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.115%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.490%.

At the long end of the yield curve, the 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.660% and the 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.700%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.090%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.140%.

Some commercial banks and analysts have said the BOJ's yield curve control policy hurts banks' profits because it keeps the yield curve too flat.

The spread between two-year and 30-year Japanese government bonds was little changed on Friday at 80 basis points.

This is particularly flat when compared to yield curves overseas, which have been steepening recently due to rising inflation expectations, analysts said.

Japanese government bond 10 year JGB yield BOJ Hiroshi Miyazaki

JGB futures fall after BOJ widens 10-year yield trading band

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters