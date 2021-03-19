ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
AVN 90.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.74%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-10.14%)
BYCO 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.56%)
DGKC 124.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.85%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
HASCOL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
HUBC 83.51 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.66%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.28%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.08%)
KAPCO 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (4.27%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.69%)
PPL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.08%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TRG 139.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.19%)
UNITY 29.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.08%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

  • Outgoing PAF chief Mujahid Anwar Khan pinned badges on the new air chief and formally handed over the command by presenting the traditional scroll to Zaheer
  • In recognition of his outstanding services, Zaheer has been awarded with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military)
Fahad Zulfikar 19 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan on Friday designated Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar as the new chief of air staff, local media reported.

As per details, outgoing PAF chief Mujahid Anwar Khan pinned badges on the new air chief and formally handed over the command by presenting the traditional scroll to Zaheer Ahmed Babar at a ceremony held in Islamabad.

A guard of honour was presented to the outgoing and incoming PAF chiefs at the ceremony.

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu was born in 1965 and was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in April, 1986. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing, an Operational Air Base and Regional Air Command.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (OR&D), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training-Officers) and Additional Secretary at Ministry of Defence.

He has also served as Director General Projects, Director General Air Force Strategic Command and Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Air Defence) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), UK.

Prior to assuming command as air chief, Babar was serving at Air Headquarters, Islamabad as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration).

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar new chief of air staff badges pinned traditional scroll presented staff appointments outstanding services key positions ceremony held

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters