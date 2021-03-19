Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

(Karachi) Pakistan on Friday designated Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar as the new chief of air staff, local media reported.

As per details, outgoing PAF chief Mujahid Anwar Khan pinned badges on the new air chief and formally handed over the command by presenting the traditional scroll to Zaheer Ahmed Babar at a ceremony held in Islamabad.

A guard of honour was presented to the outgoing and incoming PAF chiefs at the ceremony.

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu was born in 1965 and was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in April, 1986. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing, an Operational Air Base and Regional Air Command.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (OR&D), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training-Officers) and Additional Secretary at Ministry of Defence.

He has also served as Director General Projects, Director General Air Force Strategic Command and Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Air Defence) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), UK.

Prior to assuming command as air chief, Babar was serving at Air Headquarters, Islamabad as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration).

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).