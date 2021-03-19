ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Electoral process: Conduct of Senate elections raises serious question mark: Speaker

Naveed Butt 19 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Thursday that recent conduct of Senate elections raised a serious question mark on the electoral process and he would form a Parliamentary Committee after consultation with the parliamentary leaders in National Assembly and Senate.

For the purpose of constituting a parliamentary committee on electoral reforms, the Speaker National Assembly has written letters to the Parliamentary Leaders in National Assembly and Senate for consultation and nominating their members for the Committee.

An important meeting was also held between Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, in which the latter took the former into confidence on the formation of a Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms.

It was decided in the meeting that the Committee would consist of the Parliamentary heads of the Senate and the National Assembly.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had written a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly yesterday to form a Parliamentary Committee.

Later, Senator Shibli Faraz and Ch. Fawad Hussian, Minister for Science and Technology called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday evening.

They met Speaker with reference to the letter of Prime Minister written to Speaker National Assembly regarding constitution of Parliamentary Committee for electoral reforms.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that recent conduct of senate elections had raised a serious question mark on the electoral process. He said that happenings in that regard had necessitated revamping of the entire electoral process. He said that he would form the Committee after consultation with the Parliamentary Leaders in National Assembly and Senate. He said that transparency in the electoral process would strengthen the democracy and democratic institutions.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that the conduct of senate election had substantiated the apprehensions of the Prime Minister on election transparency. He said that the review of the electoral laws would ensure transparency in the future electoral process.

Ch. Fawad Hussain said that electoral reforms and use of latest technology would ensure transparency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shibli Faraz Asad Qaiser National Assembly SENATE Prime Minister Imran Khan Sadiq Sanjarani parliamentary committee electoral reforms Ch. Fawad Hussian

