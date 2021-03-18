National Incubation Centers partners with TPL Trakker to provide LBS to startups

The National Incubation Centers have partnered with IoT firm, TPL Trakker to provide Location Based Services (LBS) to startups.

Following the partnership, TPL Trakker will provide customized Location Based Services (LBS), to all the startups engaged at NIC, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Speaking at the occasion, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “At TPL Trakker, we have made it a part of our mission to be a catalyst for innovative startups and entrepreneurs through our products and services. We take deep pride in empowering businesses through our LBS APIs. Our strengths in data localization, scalability, cost-efficiency and customer service are driving small and medium sized businesses as well as established brands, in Pakistan and across the globe. We look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration together.”

Moid Shaikh, CEO, TPL e-Ventures said, “The strategic partnership between TPL and NIC is a significant milestone towards our mission to breed, support, and empower the startup ecosystem in Pakistan by nurturing the 'ideas to reality' journey.”

Parvez Abbasi, Project Advisor, NIC said, “We, at the National Incubation Center, believe in the power of collaboration, and are always eager to partner with companies that can add value for our startups. Through this partnership, I look forward to empowering our startups in developing location-enabled applications to strengthen their customer base and existence in the market. Adoption of such services at a massive scale will bring about the much-anticipated digital revolution and we are moving in that direction, one step at a time.”

"LMKT believes that local businesses doing their bit to support the indigenous Startup culture is crucial for a thriving economy and our work at NIC Karachi is a manifestation of this ethos. We are delighted with TPL Trakker's foray into this arena and we believe that this partnership will provide a great boost to the promising tech startups of NIC Karachi." – said, Faisal Jamil, Executive Vice President LMKT and a member of NIC oversight committee.