ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.71%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
DGKC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.36%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.35%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.27%)
HUBC 83.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.44%)
PRL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.91%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.86%)
TRG 143.81 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-3.51%)
UNITY 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -37.04 (-0.76%)
BR30 25,033 Decreased By ▼ -255.68 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,346 Decreased By ▼ -104.11 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,767 Decreased By ▼ -111.72 (-0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

National Incubation Centers partners with TPL Trakker to provide LBS to startups

  • Following the partnership, TPL Trakker will provide customized Location Based Services (LBS), to all the startups engaged at NIC, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.
Ali Ahmed 18 Mar 2021

The National Incubation Centers have partnered with IoT firm, TPL Trakker to provide Location Based Services (LBS) to startups.

Following the partnership, TPL Trakker will provide customized Location Based Services (LBS), to all the startups engaged at NIC, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Speaking at the occasion, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “At TPL Trakker, we have made it a part of our mission to be a catalyst for innovative startups and entrepreneurs through our products and services. We take deep pride in empowering businesses through our LBS APIs. Our strengths in data localization, scalability, cost-efficiency and customer service are driving small and medium sized businesses as well as established brands, in Pakistan and across the globe. We look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration together.”

Moid Shaikh, CEO, TPL e-Ventures said, “The strategic partnership between TPL and NIC is a significant milestone towards our mission to breed, support, and empower the startup ecosystem in Pakistan by nurturing the 'ideas to reality' journey.”

Parvez Abbasi, Project Advisor, NIC said, “We, at the National Incubation Center, believe in the power of collaboration, and are always eager to partner with companies that can add value for our startups. Through this partnership, I look forward to empowering our startups in developing location-enabled applications to strengthen their customer base and existence in the market. Adoption of such services at a massive scale will bring about the much-anticipated digital revolution and we are moving in that direction, one step at a time.”

"LMKT believes that local businesses doing their bit to support the indigenous Startup culture is crucial for a thriving economy and our work at NIC Karachi is a manifestation of this ethos. We are delighted with TPL Trakker's foray into this arena and we believe that this partnership will provide a great boost to the promising tech startups of NIC Karachi." – said, Faisal Jamil, Executive Vice President LMKT and a member of NIC oversight committee.

tpl trakker API LBS NIC National Incubation Center

National Incubation Centers partners with TPL Trakker to provide LBS to startups

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters