World
6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Algerian coast: USGS
- The USGS said the quake hit 20 kilometres north-east of the city of Bejaia at 1:04 am local time (0004 GMT), at a depth of 10 kilometres.
18 Mar 2021
ALGIERS: A shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Algerian coast on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.
The USGS said the quake hit 20 kilometres north-east of the city of Bejaia at 1:04 am local time (0004 GMT), at a depth of 10 kilometres.
First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi
6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Algerian coast: USGS
Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC
Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan
UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan
Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths
China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine
Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY
Judge says his reputation ‘unfairly’ sullied
Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress
Jul-Feb FDI plunges 30pc YoY
Read more stories
Comments