ANL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
ASC 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.16%)
ASL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
AVN 95.94 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
DGKC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.26%)
EPCL 51.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.24%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.04%)
HASCOL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.45%)
KAPCO 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
POWER 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.44%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,880 Decreased By ▼ -16.76 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,468 Increased By ▲ 17.78 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,830 Decreased By ▼ -48.69 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Algerian coast: USGS

  • The USGS said the quake hit 20 kilometres north-east of the city of Bejaia at 1:04 am local time (0004 GMT), at a depth of 10 kilometres.
AFP 18 Mar 2021

ALGIERS: A shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Algerian coast on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The USGS said the quake hit 20 kilometres north-east of the city of Bejaia at 1:04 am local time (0004 GMT), at a depth of 10 kilometres.

