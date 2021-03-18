ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BoP-led syndicate raises Rs2,600m financing for VEDA Transit Solutions

18 Mar 2021

LAHORE: VEDA Transit Solutions (Pvt.) Ltd has signed a financing agreement for a Rs 2,600 million term loan from a syndicate of banks led by the Bank of Punjab as Mandated Lead Advisor & Arranger. Samba Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited and JS Bank Limited will act as co-arrangers for this transaction.

Lahore Metro Bus is a critical infrastructure project of the city and over time it has turned out to be the backbone of transportation network of the city. The project has not only provided affordable and reliable mass transit to the city residents but has also eased traffic congestion and resulting pollution. After its inauguration in March 2013, the first contract for operating metro buses was awarded by the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) to a Turkish Company for eight years. However, for the 2nd term, VEDA Transit Solutions has been selected by PMA through a competitive bidding process.

VEDA commenced its operations in 2017, initially as a joint venture between Raaziq Group, Transit Associated and Pakistan Catalyst Fund (JS Bank + USAID) for operating Multan Metro Bus Feeder Project. Over the years, VEDA has gained expertise of operating metro buses and will now be managing the Lahore Metro Bus system for the next eight years.

The Bank of Punjab has also financed the first metro bus procurement for the Turkish operator back in 2013. Now the bank has again played a lead role in the second round which reflects its strong position in arranging structured financing solutions for its clients.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

bank alfalah samba bank bank of punjab BOP VEDA

BoP-led syndicate raises Rs2,600m financing for VEDA Transit Solutions

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Judge says his reputation ‘unfairly’ sullied

Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress

Jul-Feb FDI plunges 30pc YoY

India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates

Quarterly tariff adjustment: Power consumers to face another brunt of Rs91bn

2002 power policy IPPs resent govt approach to payment

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.