BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 17, 2021). ==================================== BR...
18 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 17, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,892.71
High: 4,907.88
Low: 4,851.22
Net Change: (+) 80.90
Volume ('000): 483,002
Value ('000): 23,358,433
Makt Cap 1,389,555,699,050
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,281.05
NET CH. (+) 85.32
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,855.55
NET CH. (+) 162.29
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,640.10
NET CH. (+) 2.33
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,102.61
NET CH. (+) 43.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,733.23
NET CH. (+) 136.18
------------------------------------
As on: 17-March-2021
====================================
