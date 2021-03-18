KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 17, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,892.71 High: 4,907.88 Low: 4,851.22 Net Change: (+) 80.90 Volume ('000): 483,002 Value ('000): 23,358,433 Makt Cap 1,389,555,699,050 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,281.05 NET CH. (+) 85.32 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,855.55 NET CH. (+) 162.29 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,640.10 NET CH. (+) 2.33 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,102.61 NET CH. (+) 43.10 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,733.23 NET CH. (+) 136.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-March-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021