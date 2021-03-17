ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Pakistan

Soomro Chairs meeting for streamlining matters related to scheduled transactions

  • The meeting was held to discuss all outstanding material issues pertaining to privatisation of NPPMCL.
APP Updated 17 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation and Chairman Privatization Commission, Mohammed Mian Soomro Wednesday directed the concern ministries and division to expedite their efforts for the completion of scheduled transactions within given timeline.

He chaired a high level meeting on transaction of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), said a press release issued here.

Federal Secretary Privatisation, Additional Secretary Petroleum and representative of Power Division also attended the meeting .

Javed Ghani Chairman Federal Board of Revenue ,CEO CPPA-G ,CEO NPPMCL and MD of SNGPL also attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting was held to discuss all outstanding material issues pertaining to privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL).

It was concluded that all concerned ministries and divisions and other institutions would continue their best efforts for completion of the transaction within timelines.

Today another meeting regarding privatisation of DISCOs was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Privatisation.

The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gohar and high level officials of Privatisation Commission and Power Division.

In the regular meeting, the strategy for handling the DISCOS transaction were discussed in detail for presentation to Cabinet Committee on Privatisation.

The Federal Minister For Privatisation and Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar also co-chaired a weekly progress review meeting on transaction of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC).

Federal Secretaries of both the ministries and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

The formation of new subsidiary, usage of Jetty ,valuation of assets of Pakistan steel Mills and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Chairman Privatisation commission Mohammed mian Soomro thanked all stakeholders for their active participation towards the revival of PSM.

