Pakistan
Accused surrenders before court in BISP reference
17 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday directed a proclaimed offender to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.5 million after she surrendered before the court in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) reference.
AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference against BISP former chairperson and other accused.
At the outset of hearing, a proclaimed offender in the case Ifat Zahar appeared before the court along with her lawyer who stated that his client did not aware about the reference against her, adding that she did not receive any notice in Karachi.
The court asked the accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.5 million and orders to stop proceedings against her for declaring her absconder.
