Pakistan

Zardari has rightly demanded return of Nawaz: Fayyaz

Recorder Report 17 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Reacting to the outcome of PDM meeting, Punjab Minister for Prisons and PTI leader Fayyazul Hasan Chuhan said that after today’s developments, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is dead and buried.

Fayyaz in his reaction said that the government is not afraid of PDM’s planned long march on March 26. He added that Nawaz Sharif is sitting outside the country trying to become the next Nelson Mandela or Imam Khomeini, but he is unwilling to make the sacrifices that those two leaders made.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari has rightly demanded the return of Nawaz Sharif who wants to sit comfortably in London and make PPP’s workers and leaders sacrifice for his corruption and dishonesty. He said that Asif Zardari has made it clear to the PML-N leadership that they will have to take part in the political struggle and work alongside his party, adding that one has to die to become a martyr.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has predicted that leaders of PDM would soon face disappointment in their propaganda campaign launched against the ruling party to topple the system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

