Local Govt sector: PDWP approves uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of local government sector with an estimated cost of Rs89,560.00 million. The scheme was approved in the 28th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Abdullah Khan Sumbal expressed his views and said that the need for improved water and sanitation infrastructure is fundamental to the well being of all citizens and increased coverage of these essential services will significantly contribute to socio-economic development. He emphasized that the government is focusing on provision of adequate, safe drinking water and sanitation facilities to the entire rural and urban communities of Punjab through equitable efficient and sustainable services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021