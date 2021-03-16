Uzair Baloch acquitted in two more cases

KARACHI: A sessions court on Tuesday acquitted Uzair Baloch, a Lyari Gang War, in two other cases over the lack of evidence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge South ruled on the plea after the lack of evidences in two cases against Lyari gang war Uzair Baloch.

The court observed that the prosecution failed to place on record evidence to impeach the accused. Baloch moved an application seeking his acquittal in a 2012 cases. Both the cases of police encounter against Baloch were registered at Kalri police station. In both cases, three other accused have already been acquitted.

The other three acquitted accused include Tariq Siyapa, Saeed Pathan and Umar Kachhi. Omar Kachhi has been killed in a police encounter, the police said.

The cases against accused were registered with the Kalri police station in 2012.

According to the police, the case pertains to an armed attack on the police station. The accused and his accomplices had allegedly opened fire at the police station and fled after the cops present their returned fire.