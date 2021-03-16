ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.71%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.2%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (7.36%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.98%)
DGKC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.27%)
EPCL 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.52%)
FCCL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.89%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
KAPCO 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.14%)
MLCF 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.91%)
PAEL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.6%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.97%)
PRL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.38%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.12%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.38%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.01%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,812 Increased By ▲ 10.14 (0.21%)
BR30 24,661 Increased By ▲ 97.62 (0.4%)
KSE100 44,849 Increased By ▲ 10.05 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,634 Increased By ▲ 36.5 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of Fed meeting

  • The euro was little changed at $1.19320, languishing for an eighth session below the closely watched $1.20 level.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

TOKYO/NEW YORK: Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking an advance by Wall Street's main indexes to record highs, as investors looked to key central bank meetings this week, starting with the US Federal Reserve.

An index of the region's share markets excluding Japan strengthened 0.7%, led by a 1.2% jump in Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.6% to just below the closely watched 30,000 mark, while the broader Topix added 0.5%.

China's blue chip CSI 300 index climbed 0.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.7%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both soared on gains in travel stocks as mass vaccinations in the United States and congressional approval of a $1.9 trillion aid bill fueled investor optimism.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.06%.

Investors are focused on the Fed's two-day policy meeting, which will conclude on Wednesday, as bond yields have surged this year on investors betting central bankers will need to raise rates sooner than they have so far signaled to contain inflation.

Fed policymakers are expected to forecast that the US economy will grow in 2021 by the fastest rate in decades.

The Bank of England also meets this week on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan wraps up a two-day gathering on Friday.

"Markets are likely to be in a holding pattern ahead of this...heavy central bank-laden week," write analysts at TD Securities.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174.82 points, or 0.53%, to 32,953.46, the S&P 500 gained 25.6 points, or 0.65%, to 3,968.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 139.84 points, or 1.05%, to 13,459.71.

Airline shares rose as the companies pointed to concrete signs of an industry recovery as vaccine rollouts help spur leisure bookings.

Germany, France and Italy hit pause on AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side effects.

The development will be watched in Australia, where the vaccine is also administered.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat on Monday, after touching its highest level since February 2020.

Longer-term US Treasury yields slipped further on Tuesday, as the market looked ahead to the Fed meeting and the latest government debt auctions.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which reached a more than one-year high of 1.642% last week, was back at 1.595%.

Rising inflation expectations could prompt the Federal Open Market Committee to signal it will start raising rates sooner than expected.

In currencies, the US dollar held small gains from overnight in muted price action ahead of the central bank meetings.

The greenback was largely flat at 109.165 yen, after rising as high as 109.365 on Monday for the first time since June.

The euro was little changed at $1.19320, languishing for an eighth session below the closely watched $1.20 level.

Bitcoin continued its slide from a record high of $61,781.83 reached on Saturday, last trading 3% weaker on the day at around $53,915.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for April changed hands at $64.79 a barrel, down 60 cents. Brent crude futures for May stood at $68.21 a barrel, losing 67 cents.

