NHA, SUPARCO sign agreement

Recorder Report 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on Monday signed an agreement under which the authority’s entire network will be monitored by using satellite technology.

Chairman National Highway Authority Capt Sikander Qayyum (retd), member SUPARCO Zafar Iqbal and senior officers of NHA, SUPARCO and Ministry of Communications were also present. NHA’s Member (Planning) Asim Amin and Director Commercial SUPARCO Brig Tahir Islam (retd) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Geographic Information System (GIS) and Satellite Technology provides advance and powerful mechanism to efficiently manage and integrate the numerous types of information necessary for the planning, design, construction, analysis, operation, maintenance and administration of transportation system and facilities.

NHA signed the agreement for monitoring of its network using satellite technology along with the integration of artificial intelligence to support the efficient decision making. The project will be executed over a period of three years during which the capacity of NHA staff will also be enhanced to achieve the sustainability of NHA geographical information system and implementation of intelligent transportation system in future.

Chairman NHA said that agreement between NHA and SUPARCO will pave the way for effective monitoring of NHA network and discipline the traffic on Motorways and National Highways.

