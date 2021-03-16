ANL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
ASC 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
AVN 84.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.68%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
DGKC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.71%)
EPCL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
FCCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
HUBC 84.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.4%)
KAPCO 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.16%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.58%)
PAEL 34.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
PTC 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.5%)
TRG 134.12 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (3.99%)
UNITY 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -7.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 24,597 Increased By ▲ 33.39 (0.14%)
KSE100 44,744 Decreased By ▼ -95.01 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,578 Decreased By ▼ -19.08 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Pakistan

PoR cardholder Afghan DPs to be issued smart cards

Mushtaq Ghumman 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is to issue smart cards to Afghan refugees who possess Proof of Registration (PoR) of two-year validity, official sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said there are 1.436 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, who posses POR Cards. The government of Pakistan has extended protection to PoR cardholders as they have been granted ‘ refugee’ status by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The PoR cards are not only identity documents but also help in better management and facilitation of voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees to their home country. Initially, the PoR cards were issued in 2006 with validity of three years, ie, 2006-2009. Subsequently, renewed the PoR cards were issued in December 2010 and December 2012 with expiry period of three years.

The existing PoR cards with a validity period up to December 31, 2015 have become obsolete and not considered secure in terms of the material used (Teslin Card) and the information contained therein. Since their data was last collected, considerable movement of Afghan refugees has taken place; from refugee camps to urban centers, within and among provinces; therefore, specific information about their current location, movement and reasons thereof need to be recorded. Moreover, latest information on their socio-economic profiles, new acquired skills and educational status will ensure improved management and facilitation in their timely repatriation, resettlement and integration in their home country.

In line with Government of Pakistan’s endeavour to update its database, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron), in collaboration with UNHCR, technical support of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the security assistance of the Provincial Governments, will start the verification, revalidation and updating the PoR cards exercise from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 at 40 established centers across the country. The entire funding for this exercise/project has been provided by UNHCR and Rs700 million have already been paid to Nadra towards its exclusive budget of Rs1.45 billion.

To consider different aspects of the revalidation process, inter-ministerial meetings and consultations were held with relevant stakeholders, including Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, MO Directorate GHQ,’ Dte. Gen ISI and the Provincial Governments. Based on these meetings and the ensuing consultations, the stakeholders endorsed the verification/revalidation exercise for Afghan refugees and recommended the following measures: (i) to issue secure and non-counterfeiting chip installed smart cards instead of Teslin cards;(ii) to print two year validity instead of three with the proviso that any modification in the validity of the cards will be made through gazette notification by the Government of Pakistan;(iii) to acquire additional information on socio-economic profiles and movement within Pakistan; (iv) to capture details of unregistered family members of PoR card holders, whereby unique identity number would be assigned but will not to be granted refugee status/privileges and ;(v) Misinformation detected through strictly enforced SOPs will lead to cancellation of respective PoR card(s) and criminal proceedings under the law.

In accordance with recommendations, approval of the Cabinet has been solicited to the following proposals: (i) to issue smart cards to the PoR cardholders; (ii) to print two year validity on the cards with the proviso that any modification in validity of the cards will be made through gazette notification by the Government of Pakistan and; (iii) to record additional information on socio-economic profiles, movement within Pakistan and unregistered family members of the PoR cardholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UNITED NATIONS nadra UNHCR Foreign Affairs Ministry of Defense

