ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan joins OIC in observing int’l day to combat Islamophobia

APP 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in observing the first-ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia.’

Pakistan, in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had presented a resolution to designate March 15 as ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’, at the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Niamey, Niger, on November 27-28, 2020.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been the leading international voice in raising awareness on the grave consequences of rising systematic Islamophobia and in promoting inter-faith harmony.

The resolution was unanimously adopted by the CFM. The OIC is now working with the international community to commemorate this Day at the global level.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the OIC’s unanimous support for the designation of this Day was a reflection of the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world.

Marking this occasion, the OIC Group will hold a High-Level Event in New York on March 17.

“The scourge of Islamophobia, fuelled by populism, hate speech, and lack of knowledge and disinformation, is causing unimaginable suffering to Muslim minorities around the world,” the FO statement added.

It said Islamophobia had taken many forms including inter alia negative profiling, mob lynchings by cow vigilantes, discriminatory laws, attacks on women for wearing hijabs, ban on minarets, negative propaganda and disinformation campaigns, manifestos of far-right parties, deliberate vandalism of Islamic symbols, and holy sites, and attempts to link and equate Islam with terrorism.

“Such acts imperil our shared aspirations for a peaceful world and harmonious future for all,” the statement added.

The FO said Pakistan had always supported and continues to lead international efforts for building bridges between cultures and civilizations.

“Through the observance of this Day, we want to build a better understanding of Islam and Islamic precepts,” it said.

“We intend to send a message of international solidarity and cooperation. We remain determined to promote values of peaceful co-existence as well as inter-faith and cultural harmony,” the FO said.

FO OIC Imran Khan Council of Foreign Ministers CFM

Pakistan joins OIC in observing int’l day to combat Islamophobia

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Summary on circular debt approved by CCoE

Consumers enjoying power subsidy: Govt decides to reduce the number

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.