ANL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.06%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
AVN 83.95 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.44%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
DGKC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.82%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.19%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.18%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.08%)
KAPCO 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.75%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
PTC 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.7%)
TRG 132.63 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (2.83%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,782 Decreased By ▼ -20.67 (-0.43%)
BR30 24,491 Decreased By ▼ -72.26 (-0.29%)
KSE100 44,609 Decreased By ▼ -229.83 (-0.51%)
KSE30 18,507 Decreased By ▼ -90.31 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
EU tourism halved in 2020 under pandemic

AFP Updated 16 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: Tourism in the European Union — measured in nights spent in tourist accommodation — plunged by half last year under virus travel restrictions and lockdowns, the bloc’s statistics agency said on Monday. The unprecedented 52 percent drop compared to 2019 confirmed that “tourism was among the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic”, Eurostat said in a statement.

Greece, Cyprus and Malta, all Mediterranean countries favoured for seaside vacations, were the worst hit, seeing a drop of 70 percent.

In northern Europe, the Netherlands and Denmark had a more moderate 35 percent fall.

Figures for France, the world’s most visited country, were not available for inclusion in the Eurostat roundup, and nor were those for Ireland. The statistics agency said there were 1.4 billion nights spent in tourist accommodation in 2020, representing a cliff-like dive from figures that had been edging up over the past decade towards nearly three billion in 2019, before the pandemic. The absence of foreign visitors was especially noticeable across the bloc, dropping by 68 percent, compared with nightly stays by domestic visitors, which fell by 38 percent.

While EU countries are experiencing second or third waves of the pandemic, several dependent on tourism hope that “vaccine passports” could open the way to a summer tourist season this year.

