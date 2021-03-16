ANL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
ASC 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
AVN 84.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.68%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
DGKC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.71%)
EPCL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
FCCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
HUBC 84.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.4%)
KAPCO 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.16%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.58%)
PAEL 34.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
PTC 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.5%)
TRG 134.12 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (3.99%)
UNITY 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -7.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 24,597 Increased By ▲ 33.39 (0.14%)
KSE100 44,744 Decreased By ▼ -95.01 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,578 Decreased By ▼ -19.08 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More EU nations halt AstraZeneca jab over mounting clot fears

AFP Updated 16 Mar 2021

ROME: Germany, France and Italy on Monday joined a growing list of nations that have halted the AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears, a blow to a global vaccine drive aimed at ending the pandemic.

The suspensions came as much of Italy went into lockdown again to stave off a dreaded third wave of the virus in one of the world’s hardest hit countries. Ireland and the Netherlands both halted the use of the jab over the weekend, and on Monday a Dutch drugs watchdog said there were potentially 10 cases of blood clots linked to the vaccine.

Germany, France and Italy followed suit Monday, despite still worrying levels of infections in all three countries. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was awaiting guidance from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) about the use of the vaccine.

“The decision has been made... to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution, hoping that we can resume it quickly if the judgement of the EMA allows it,” he said.

AstraZeneca and the World Health Organization (WHO) have both said the vaccine is safe for use and there is no reason to stop rolling it out. The suspensions threaten to slow the progress of a global vaccine drive that experts say is the only way to overcome the pandemic that has already killed more than 2.6 million people around the world.

Indonesia on Monday also said it would delay the rollout of the jab, which is cheaper than its competitors and was billed as the vaccination of choice for many poorer nations. But one of the vaccine’s co-developers on Monday sought to quell anxieties over the inoculation, saying on balance there were greater risks in not getting vaccinated.

The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Andrew Pollard, said there was “very reassuring evidence that there is no increase in a blood clot phenomenon here in the UK, where most of the doses in Europe been given so far”.

More than 350 million vaccines have now been administered globally, with the AstraZeneca jab among just a handful approved for use around the world. The European Union has approved four jabs so far, and is monitoring others — including Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

lockdown WHO World Health Organization AstraZeneca Emmanuel Macron vaccine European Medicines Agency EMA

More EU nations halt AstraZeneca jab over mounting clot fears

Greece, Turkey, meet for fresh talks on maritime dispute

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Summary on circular debt approved by CCoE

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.