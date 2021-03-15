Rupee retains upward trend against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 14 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs156.99 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs157.13.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs157 and Rs157.6 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 26 paisas and closed at Rs187.30 against the last day’s trading of Rs187.56, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.43, whereas a decrease of 26 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs218.83 as compared to its last closing of Rs 219.09.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 42.74 and Rs 41.85 respectively.