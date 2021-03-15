Pakistan
AC grants time to NAB for filing reference against Ashraf
- During hearing, NAB official requested the court to grant more time to file supplementary reference in the case.
15 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Karkay Rental Power case.
AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case moved by NAB against the former prime minister and others.
During hearing, NAB official requested the court to grant more time to file supplementary reference in the case.
At this, the court adjourned the case till April 6, and asking the anti graft body to file it till next date so that the trial could be proceeded.
PTI demands Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, says ECP failed to hold fair Senate polls
AC grants time to NAB for filing reference against Ashraf
COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit
Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI
Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir
Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province
Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar
Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip
Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000
COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi
Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'
Read more stories
Comments