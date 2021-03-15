AC grants time to NAB for filing reference against Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file supplementary reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Karkay Rental Power case.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case moved by NAB against the former prime minister and others.

During hearing, NAB official requested the court to grant more time to file supplementary reference in the case.

At this, the court adjourned the case till April 6, and asking the anti graft body to file it till next date so that the trial could be proceeded.