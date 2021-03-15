AC court adjourns reference against Zardari till March 24

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply scheme reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till March 24.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned the case without further proceeding due to lawyers' strike.

The court summoned the NAB witnesses including Zulifqar Gopang and Kaleem Shahzad again on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing till April 12, on graft reference pertaining to workers welfare funds against accused Iftikhar Raheem and others.

The court asked the NAB to file supplementary reference till next date.