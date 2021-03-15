COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the field area of Lahore Corps and received a briefing on the formation’s operational preparedness, ISPR said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa appreciated troops for their professionalism and high training standards.

He advised troops to stay focused in their professional pursuits as professional excellence and extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges, said military’s media wing.

Moreover, Interacting with the troops, the COAS also urged the troops to keep abreast with changing nature of threats to meet any kind of challenges.

During the visit, the army chief also witnessed small arms firing.

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz accompanied General Bajwa during the visit.