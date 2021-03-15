World
Germany continues to use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
BERLIN: Germany continues to use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine according to the European Medicines Agency's guidelines despite reports about serious side-effects and a suspension of the vaccine in some countries, the health ministry said.
The reports of potential safety risks are taken seriously and data is examined constantly, a ministry spokesman told Reuters. Further proceedings will be discussed with the European and the national vaccine regulators this week, he said.
