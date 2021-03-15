ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Police recover Rs5.7m looted amount from robbers

PPI Updated 15 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Sunday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of amount snatched from a trader in Lyari. According to the police sources, a team of Lyari police conducted a raid at Liyar's Mirza Adam Khan road and arrested two accused identified as Piyar Ali and Rashid and recovered 5.7 million rupees looted from a trader Sajjad, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said in a statement.

The police said that trader had sold his building in Rs5.9 million and he was returning back to home. The police said he was intercepted by two robbers who snatched Rs 5.7 million of amounts from him. The accused had also injured the victim over his resistance to robbery, the police said.

The police have also recovered weapons from them, who have been involved in 50 street crimes including snatching. Police further investigating the matter and conducting raids in search of their accomplices.

