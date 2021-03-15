Sindh records 232 new cases of Covid-19

KARACHI: As many as 5 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,458 and 232 new cases emerged when 8,036 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 5 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,458 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 8,036 samples were tested which detected 232 cases that constituted 2.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,144,249 tests have been conducted against which 261,410 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.7 percent or 252,713 patients have recovered, including 39 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,239 patients were under treatment, of them 3,946 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 284 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 255 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 232 new cases, 87 have been detected from Karachi, including 24 from East, 20 South, 14 Korangi, 12 Central, 11 and Malir 6 covid19 cases reported. Hyderabad has 27, Dadu 21, Mirpurkhas 19, Jacobabad 16, Thatho 13, Tando Allahyar 7, Jamshoro, Matiyari & Naushero Feroze 5 each, Ghotki 4, Larkano & Qambar-Shahdadkot 3 each, Khiarpur & Nawabshah 2 each, Badin, Sukkur & Umarkot One each new cases reported. The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

