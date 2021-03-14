ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Pakistan

Spike in COVID cases: Smart lockdown imposed in 20 areas of Gujranwala

  • The health department states that the tally of coronavirus patients in the district has reached to 393
  • There will be a complete ban on all kinds of gatherings at public and private places in affected areas
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The government has imposed smart lockdown in 20 areas of Gujranwala after a surge in coronavirus cases surfaced in the district, local media reported on Sunday.

The health department stated that the tally of coronavirus patients in the district has reached to 393.

A statement issued by Gujranwala deputy commissioner said that the administration will enforce coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) at all costs. “All shops in the district will be closed by 6:00 PM except the shops of essential items and medical stores,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, there will be a complete ban on all kinds of holding gatherings at public and private places in affected areas.

Take-away has been allowed at hotels and restaurants while schools, cinema halls, parks and shrines will remain closed for two weeks.

Five districts in Punjab have been declared as "high risk" after the coronavirus spread in the province increased.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom is causing a rise in infections in the province.

She stated that the UK variant is spreading fast because it’s more infectious. The influx of people travelling back from the UK has resulted in a rise in infections in Lahore, Jhelum, Okara, Gujarat and other cities.

She claimed that around 70 percent of the COVID-19 cases being reported in these cities are of the new variant.

