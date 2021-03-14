ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Mar 14, 2021
Pakistan

'Operation Swift Retort manifestation of PAF's operational training'

INP 14 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said lessons of Operation Swift Retort are a manifestation of PAF's operational training in realistic scenarios.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of No 54 Combat Commanders' Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence on Saturday, he noted that today's warfare successful accomplishment depends on effective vision and fusion.

He asked the officers to be cognizant and be aware of our adversaries.

The Air Chief expressed his satisfaction that ACE in general and Combat Commanders' School in particular are taking strides in this very direction to train future combat leadership.

He also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat pilots was awarded to Wing Commander Waheed Zafar, while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Ali Ahmed.

