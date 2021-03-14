'Operation Swift Retort manifestation of PAF's operational training'

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said lessons of Operation Swift Retort are a manifestation of PAF's operational training in realistic scenarios.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of No 54 Combat Commanders' Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence on Saturday, he noted that today's warfare successful accomplishment depends on effective vision and fusion.

He asked the officers to be cognizant and be aware of our adversaries.

The Air Chief expressed his satisfaction that ACE in general and Combat Commanders' School in particular are taking strides in this very direction to train future combat leadership.

He also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat pilots was awarded to Wing Commander Waheed Zafar, while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Ali Ahmed.