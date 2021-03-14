ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liensberger wins Are slalom

AFP 14 Mar 2021

ÅRE, (Sweden): Austria's newly-crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger won the second World Cup slalom in Are on Saturday after Mikaela Shiffrin made a costly error in her bid for a record-equalling discipline victory.

Liensberger, who upstaged Shiffrin and overall women's World Cup leader Petra Vlhova at the Cortina world champs last month, timed a combined total of 1min 47.93sec over the two runs for her maiden win on the circuit.

"It's amazing, I'm super proud, it was really my day today," said the 23-year-old Liensberger, who had nine previous podium finishes.

Shiffrin, who was fastest down the first leg as she celebrated her 26th birthday Saturday, was second at 0.72sec, her 47th podium finish in her last 51 slalom starts (36 wins).

But it was still not the elusive victory that would have seen the American claim a 46th World Cup slalom win to equal the record of most World Cup wins in a single discipline, by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark in the giant slalom.

Mikaela Shiffrin Katharina Liensberger Petra Vlhova World Cup slalom

Liensberger wins Are slalom

Amendment to PPC Act: Power theft to be made more stringent cognizable offence

Bitcoin passes $60,000 for first time

PDM decides to 'investigate' Gilani's defeat

Opposition trying to make election controversial: Shibli

'We all know PDM has won': Bilawal

PM approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

Certain conditions spelt out: IT services to be allowed 100pc tax credit: Tola

Ministry evaluates seven bands for adoption of 5G services

Sri Lanka brings in 'deradicalisation' detention, bans burqa

China now 'non-compliant' with Hong Kong joint declaration: UK

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.