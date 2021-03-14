Liensberger wins Are slalom

ÅRE, (Sweden): Austria's newly-crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger won the second World Cup slalom in Are on Saturday after Mikaela Shiffrin made a costly error in her bid for a record-equalling discipline victory.

Liensberger, who upstaged Shiffrin and overall women's World Cup leader Petra Vlhova at the Cortina world champs last month, timed a combined total of 1min 47.93sec over the two runs for her maiden win on the circuit.

"It's amazing, I'm super proud, it was really my day today," said the 23-year-old Liensberger, who had nine previous podium finishes.

Shiffrin, who was fastest down the first leg as she celebrated her 26th birthday Saturday, was second at 0.72sec, her 47th podium finish in her last 51 slalom starts (36 wins).

But it was still not the elusive victory that would have seen the American claim a 46th World Cup slalom win to equal the record of most World Cup wins in a single discipline, by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark in the giant slalom.