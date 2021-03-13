181,998 coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 181,998 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the province so far.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) spokesperson on Saturday, so far 90,777 frontline health workers have been administered the first dose of vaccine while 17,132 health workers have received the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Moreover, 11,089 senior citizens have been administered the coronavirus vaccine so far in the province.

So far 3,65,726 senior citizens have been registered for the vaccination, while 196,205 citizens have been intimated with the verification for vaccination.

The vaccination process continued across the province on the fourth day of the vaccination drive.