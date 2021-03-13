Record-chasing Shiffrin top in Are slalom first leg

ÅRE: Mikaela Shiffrin topped the times after the first leg of the slalom in Are on Saturday marked by a major mistake from overall women's World Cup leader Petra Vlhova.

Shiffrin, third to Vlhova in Friday's slalom at the Swedish ski resort, has won 45 World Cup slalom events - already an all-time record among men and women.

She needs one more win to equal the record of most World Cup wins in a single discipline: 46 by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark in the giant slalom.

The skier from Colorado led the first leg rankings by 0.19sec from Austria's newly-crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger with Germany's Lena Duerr at 0.68sec back in third.

Vlhova scraped through to the second run in 27th of the 30 qualifiers after recovering well from an early error.

The Slovak, almost three seconds behind Shiffrin, will be looking to pick up some precious points in the second run.

She took control of the overall standings from Lara Gut-Behrami by 64 points on the strength of Friday's win, her 20th on the World Cup circuit.

Gut-Behrami has opted out of the two slaloms in Sweden.

The second run is scheduled for 1245GMT.