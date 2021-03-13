ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
World

India to make billion-plus vaccine doses with US, Japan, Australia

AFP 13 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: India will manufacture at least one billion more Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of next year in a joint initiative announced Friday with the United States, Japan and Australia.

The White House in a statement after a four-way summit announced support for a plan by Indian company Biological E Ltd. to "produce at least one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022," focusing on the one-dose Johnson & Johnson jab.

India to make billion-plus vaccine doses with US, Japan, Australia

