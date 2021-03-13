ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 13 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Janana De Malucho             06.03.2021     13.03.2021   13.03.2021(u)      -                   -
Babri Cotton Mills            06.03.2021     13.03.2021   13.03.2021(u)      -                   -
Samin Textiles                06.03.2021     12.03.2021        -             -                   -
Tri-Star Polyester            08.03.2021     11.03.2021   11.03.2021(u)      -                   -
Habib Rice Products           08.03.2021     15.03.2021        -        04.03.2021          40 (I)
Hi-Tech Lubricants            09.03.2021     15.03.2021        -        05.03.2021          20 (I)
Adamjee Insurance             10.03.2021     16.03.2021   16.03.2021(u)      -                   -
Oil & Gas Development Co.     11.03.2021     17.03.2021   17.03.2021(u)      -                   -
(BAFLTFC-L) Bank Alfalah      11.03.2021     25.03.2021        -             -                   -
Pakistan Paper Products       11.03.2021     17.03.2021        -        09.03.2021          20 (I)
(AKBLTFC-7) Askari Bank       11.03.2021     17.03.2021        -             -                   -
K-Electric                    12.03.2021     17.03.2021        -             -                   -
Ittehad Chemicals             12.03.2021     19.03.2021        -        10.03.2021          20 (I)
Millat Tractors               12.03.2021     18.03.2021        -        10.03.2021   500(I)12.5(B)
Mari Petroleum                12.03.2021     18.03.2021        -        10.03.2021          60 (I)
Fauji Fertilizer              12.03.2021     18.03.2021   18.03.2021    10.03.2021          34 (F)
Mughal Iron & Steel           14.03.2021     21.03.2021        -        11.03.2021    30 (I)16 (R)
Bank Al-Habib                 15.03.2021     25.03.2021   25.03.2021    11.03.2021          45 (F)
International Steel           15.03.2021     22.03.2021        -        11.03.2021          30 (I)
International Industries      15.03.2021     22.03.2021        -        11.03.2021          35 (I)
Pakistan State Oil            16.03.2021     24.03.2021        -        12.03.2021          50 (I)
Biafo Industries              17.03.2021     23.03.2021        -        15.03.2021          20 (I)
Habib Metropolitan Bank       19.03.2021     30.03.2021   30.03.2021    17.03.2021          25 (F)
Engro Powergen Qqadirpur      25.03.2021     31.03.2021   31.03.2021    22.02.2021        17.5 (F)
Adam Sugar Mills              27.03.2021     09.03.2021   09.03.2021         -              40 (F)
Fauji Foods                   19.03.2021     25.03.2021   25.03.2021         -                 Nil
Allied Bank                   19.03.2021     25.03.2021   25.03.2021    17.03.2021          60 (F)
Soneri Bank                   19.03.2021     26.03.2021   26.03.2021    17.03 2021        12.5 (F)
Habib Bank                    20.03.2021     26.03.2021   26.03.2021    18.03.2021          30 (F)
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim    22.03.2021     29.03.2021   29.03.2021         -                 Nil
Faysal Bank                   22.03.2021     29.03.2021   29.03.2021         -                 Nil
Meezan Bank                   22.03.2021     29.03.2021   29.03.2011    18.03.2021          20 (F)
National Bank of Pakistan     22.03.2021     29.03.2021   29.03.2021         -                 NIL
JS Bank                       22.03.2021     28.03.2021   29.03.2021         -                 NIL
Askari Bank                   24.03.2021     30.03.2021   30.03.2021    19.03.2021          30 (F)
Sana Industries               24.03.2021     31.03.2021        -             -              28 (R)
Aruj Industries               24.03.2021     31.03.2021   31.03.2021(u)      -                   -
Jubilee Life Insurance        24.03.2021     30.03.2021   30 03.2021         -             135 (F)
Engro Fertilizer              24.03.2021     30.03.2021   30.03.2021    19.03.2021          40 (F)
Bank of Punjab                24.03.2021     30.03.2021   30.03.2021    19.03.2021          10 (F)
Cyan Limited                  25.03.2021     31.03.2021   31.03.2021         -              50 (F)
EFU Life Assurance            25.03.2021     31.03.2021   31.03.2021         -             105 (F)
Tariq Glass Industries        26.03.2021     06.04.2021   06.04.2021(u) 24.03.2021      25 (I) (B)
JS Global Capital             02.04.2021     08.04.2021   08.04.2021         -                 Nil
JS Investments                02.04.2021     09.04.2021   09.04.2021         -                 Nil
Engro Polymer & Chemicals     04.04.2021     08.04.2021   08.04.2021    01.04.2021       12.47 (F)
Jubilee General Insurance     06.04.2021     12.04.2021   12.04.2021    02.04.2021          35 (F)
Tri-Pack Filmst               07.04.2021     14.04.2021   14.04.2021    05.04.2021          50 (F)
OGCC                          13.04.2021     19.04.2021        -             -             15 (ii)
TPL Insurance                 16.04.2021     22.04.2021   22.04.2021         -                 Nil
Pakistan Tobacco              17.04.2021     23.04.2021   23.04.2021    15.04.2021         280 (F)
PakGen Power                  17.04.2021     26.04.2021   26.04.2021         -              10 (F)
Lalpir Power                  17.04.2021     26.04.2021   26.04.2021         -              10 (F)
Engro Corporation             20.04.2021     26.04.2021   26.04.2021    16.04.2021          20 (F)
Adamjee Insurance             21.04.2021     27.04.2021   27.04.2021    19.04.2021        12.5 (F)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

