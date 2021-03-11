ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
AVN 78.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
DGKC 117.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.68%)
EPCL 47.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.18%)
FFBL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.07%)
FFL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
HASCOL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
HUBC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
JSCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 86.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
TRG 126.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.56%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By ▲ 9.43 (0.2%)
BR30 23,718 Increased By ▲ 68.18 (0.29%)
KSE100 43,739 Increased By ▲ 47.29 (0.11%)
KSE30 18,257 Decreased By ▼ -68.9 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

  • "Many nations before you were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak," the PM said while quoting the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
  • The premier added that without justice and rule of law, states disintegrate because once moral authority is lost, deal making (NRO) with the powerful criminals is resorted to.
Aisha Mahmood 11 Mar 2021

Expressing his apprehensions once again over malpractices used in the recent Senate elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan quoted the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and said that many nations before were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak.

In a tweet on Thursday, the PM said that throughout history moral decay and corruption have destroyed states because without moral authority states cannot deliver justice. He further said that without justice and rule of law, states disintegrate because once moral 'authority is lost, deal making (NRO) with the powerful criminals is resorted to'.

"The recent Senate elections showed how we are losing our moral compass," the PM tweeted.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has alleged horse-trading in the recently held elections in the upper house of parliament. On March 3, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of opposition parties, was elected senator from Islamabad, by defeating Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Meanwhile, the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12. The ruling party has nominated chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairman, while the opposition has fielded Gilani.

SENATE Hafeez Shaikh PDM PM Imran Khan Senate election Yusuf Raza Gilani

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters