‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

Expressing his apprehensions once again over malpractices used in the recent Senate elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan quoted the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and said that many nations before were destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak.

In a tweet on Thursday, the PM said that throughout history moral decay and corruption have destroyed states because without moral authority states cannot deliver justice. He further said that without justice and rule of law, states disintegrate because once moral 'authority is lost, deal making (NRO) with the powerful criminals is resorted to'.

"The recent Senate elections showed how we are losing our moral compass," the PM tweeted.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has alleged horse-trading in the recently held elections in the upper house of parliament. On March 3, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of opposition parties, was elected senator from Islamabad, by defeating Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Meanwhile, the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12. The ruling party has nominated chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairman, while the opposition has fielded Gilani.