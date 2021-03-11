NA-75, Daska: ECP reschedules by-election for April 10

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rescheduled by-elections NA-75, Daska as it will now be held on April 10, 2021.

In a statement, the ECP said that the polling in NA-75 Daska Sialkot which was earlier fixed for March 18, 2021 has been changed to April 10, 2021 with a view to conduct transparent elections and finalize the foolproof administrative matters.

The commission said that it was informed by the Punjab government after the suspension and transfer of all district and divisional officers, the newly appointed officers need some time to understand and to fully control the administrative affairs.

“Therefore, after deliberation, the commission directed the Punjab government to immediately appoint administrative officers against the vacant posts on permanent basis and decided that polling at NA-75 Daska Sialkot would now be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021,” it added.

Meanwhile, the ECP’s scrutiny committee hearing the foreign funding case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fixed March 16 for hearing of the case. PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar who appeared before the committee sough record submitted to it by PTI.

Talking to reporters outside the ECP, Babar regretted that three years have passed, but a decision on the case is still awaited. He said that had submitted an application to the committee, requesting the panel to seek record of the bank accounts of four PTI office bearers from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). He alleged that the accounts were being operated by PTI chairman Imran Khan and senior leadership.

