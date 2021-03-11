Speaker constitutes council of senior lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday constituted a council of senior parliamentarians to promote democratic and parliamentary norms across the party divide line.

National Assembly Secretariat has issued notification of the Council of Senior Parliamentarians. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser would chair the Council and the Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain is the Secretary of the Council.

The council would also guide and assist the chair in implementing the democratic established norms in the House.

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Syed Fakhar Iman, Shafqat Mahmodd, Pervaiz Khattak, Dr.Fehmida Mirza, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Aftab Shaban Mirani, MS.Shahida Akhtar Ali, Akhar Mengal are the members of the council.

Terms of Reference (TORs) of the council include promotion of established parliamentary norms and to encourage the Young Parliamentarians to participate in the proceedings of the House. The council would also ensure issue based debate and avoidance of any sexist, religious or ethnic slogans during the proceedings of the House.

