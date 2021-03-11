ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Speaker constitutes council of senior lawmakers

Naveed Butt 11 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday constituted a council of senior parliamentarians to promote democratic and parliamentary norms across the party divide line.

National Assembly Secretariat has issued notification of the Council of Senior Parliamentarians. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser would chair the Council and the Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain is the Secretary of the Council.

The council would also guide and assist the chair in implementing the democratic established norms in the House.

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Syed Fakhar Iman, Shafqat Mahmodd, Pervaiz Khattak, Dr.Fehmida Mirza, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Aftab Shaban Mirani, MS.Shahida Akhtar Ali, Akhar Mengal are the members of the council.

Terms of Reference (TORs) of the council include promotion of established parliamentary norms and to encourage the Young Parliamentarians to participate in the proceedings of the House. The council would also ensure issue based debate and avoidance of any sexist, religious or ethnic slogans during the proceedings of the House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Qaiser National Assembly Speaker National Assembly Tahir Hussain Syed Fakhar Iman Shafqat Mahmodd

Speaker constitutes council of senior lawmakers

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Ramazan Package-2021: Rs7.8bn subsidy approved by ECC

Taxpayers must update profiles by Mar 31st deadline: FBR

China approves $1.5bn currency swap with Sri Lanka

IHC, too, turns down PTI’s plea

ECP notifies Gilani’s victory, rejects PTI’s plea

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.