BoP, FFL join hands for dairy financing project

LAHORE: Bank of Punjab (BoP) and Fauji Foods Limited (FFL) on Tuesday signed an agreement to provide easy loans to dairy farmers as part of Punjab Rozgar Scheme and extension of the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Scheme.

Under the agreement, the BoP will ensure easily accessible financing for dairy farmers associated with FFL. Farmers will be able to access financing on soft terms and lowest mark-up rates for expansion and modernization of their existing dairy-farming businesses.

BoP Group Head Retail & Priority Sectors lending Asif Riaz and FFL CFO Ebad Khalid signed the agreement in the presence of senior management from both organizations, dairy farmers from across Punjab, and other notables.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Riaz said, “The BoP will also offer financial assistance under federal government’s Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Scheme and provincial government’s Punjab Rozgar Scheme as well as under BOP’s own sources for all agricultural activities besides dairy farming which will further strengthen government initiatives to empower the youth to undertake their own businesses.”

FFL CFO Ebad Khalid expressing his view said, “We are happy to be a part of this initiative of greater public interest, which shall definitely help the otherwise unstructured / small-scale dairy farming community.”—PR

