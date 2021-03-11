KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 10, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,672.28 High: 4,771.57 Low: 4,657.63 Net Change: (-) 73.46 Volume ('000): 334,767 Value ('000): 19,373,636 Makt Cap 1,329,601,427,345 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,821.77 NET CH. (-) 71.59 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,542.26 NET CH. (-) 24.70 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,499.57 NET CH. (-) 88.08 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,014.38 NET CH. (-) 35.78 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,288.70 NET CH. (-) 185.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-March-2021 ====================================

