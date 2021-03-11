Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 10, 2021). ==================================== BR...
11 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 10, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,672.28
High: 4,771.57
Low: 4,657.63
Net Change: (-) 73.46
Volume ('000): 334,767
Value ('000): 19,373,636
Makt Cap 1,329,601,427,345
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,821.77
NET CH. (-) 71.59
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,542.26
NET CH. (-) 24.70
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,499.57
NET CH. (-) 88.08
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,014.38
NET CH. (-) 35.78
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,288.70
NET CH. (-) 185.25
------------------------------------
As on: 10-March-2021
====================================
