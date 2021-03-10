PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

(Karachi) A New York-based international news agency Bloomberg has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote of confidence in the National Assembly gave a boost to his government and may help attract investments in Pakistan, local media reported on Wednesday.

In its report, Bloomberg stated that Khan's victory could help Pakistan recover economically from the pandemic-induced contraction with the help of the International Monetary Fund’s six billion dollars loan programme.

The agency said with US President Joe Biden urging allies to uphold democracy, stability in Pakistan is an advantage in the region, which is already reeling from a coup in Myanmar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly after 178 out of 342 lawmakers expressed their trust in his leadership.

He took a confidence vote on March 6 to know if the country's MNAs trust him or not.

The PM decided to hold a confidence poll after PTI's candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the Islamabad Senate seat to PDM's Yousaf Raza Gillani by a difference of five votes.