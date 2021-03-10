ANL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.21%)
US Cash Grains-Corn bids soften at processors

  • Corn basis fell at locations in Chicago, Illinois, Burns Harbor, Indiana, and Blair, Nebraska, though the bid firmed in Decatur, Illinois.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: Spot basis bids for corn slipped at processors across the US Midwest on Tuesday, grain dealers said.

  • Corn basis fell at locations in Chicago, Illinois, Burns Harbor, Indiana, and Blair, Nebraska, though the bid firmed in Decatur, Illinois.

  • Bids for soybeans strengthened at a Morris, Illinois, river terminal and a Council Bluffs, Iowa, elevator.

  • A Cargill location in Council Bluffs, Iowa, posted a notice on its website stating, that, "due to space, no corn or bean unloads" would be accepted. The company said it hopes to begin receiving loads again by the end of the week.

