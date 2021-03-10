Markets
US Cash Grains-Corn bids soften at processors
- Corn basis fell at locations in Chicago, Illinois, Burns Harbor, Indiana, and Blair, Nebraska, though the bid firmed in Decatur, Illinois.
10 Mar 2021
CHICAGO: Spot basis bids for corn slipped at processors across the US Midwest on Tuesday, grain dealers said.
Corn basis fell at locations in Chicago, Illinois, Burns Harbor, Indiana, and Blair, Nebraska, though the bid firmed in Decatur, Illinois.
Bids for soybeans strengthened at a Morris, Illinois, river terminal and a Council Bluffs, Iowa, elevator.
A Cargill location in Council Bluffs, Iowa, posted a notice on its website stating, that, "due to space, no corn or bean unloads" would be accepted. The company said it hopes to begin receiving loads again by the end of the week.
PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg
US Cash Grains-Corn bids soften at processors
Vaccination for elderly to begin today
FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect
Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims
SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament
Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon
Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand
Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency
PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot
Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package
Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief
Read more stories
Comments