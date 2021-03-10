ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Pakistan

Bilawal felicitates Gilani, Haideri on securing nominations

Naveed Butt 10 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari felicitated Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on their nomination as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates for the position of chairman and deputy chairman, respectively. Bilawal expressed his pleasure over the announcement of PDM panel for the chairman and deputy chairman Senate election scheduled for 12 March.

He said the democratic forces are united against this incapable and incompetent government. He said the success of Gilani is in fact a victory of the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter’s president Aimal Wali Khan called on former president Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal at Zardari House Islamabad. The father son duo enquired about the health of ANP president Asfandyar Wali and wished him early recovery. Current political situation in the country came under discussion in the meeting as well as the matters involving opposition’s long march against the govt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PDM Senate election Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani

