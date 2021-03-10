Solid waste management : UNIDO-GEF, PTA hold awareness seminar

KARACHI: UNIDO-GEF in collaboration with PTA (S.Z) Environmental Society (ES) held an awareness seminar on Solid Waste Management for Korangi Leather Area.

UNIDO under GEF funding has provided vehicles and waste bins to improve and lift the solid waste generated by tanneries in Sector 7-A.

Under this programme solid waste will be lifted and dumped at the approved land fill site.

The purpose of this seminar was to give awareness to the Tanneries to improve solid waste management and reduce carbon foot print. Under the UNIDO-GEF programme training to technical people will also be provided.

Gulzar Firoz, president explained the purpose of the seminar, other team members of PTA (S.Z) ES namely Rashid Zahur, Rehan Hanan, Shaikh Muhammad Imran and Kamran Habib also give brief presentation.

