Pakistan

PTI making efforts to address backwardness of remote areas: CM

  • He said the opposition was bent upon creating fuss from day one and those making tall claims had also been exposed.
APP 09 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government has credit for making efforts to address backwardness of remote areas.

He was talking to MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana during a meeting at his office to discuss development schemes and other matters.

The CM emphasised that every backward district would prosper as a separate development package will be given to it.

The CM regretted that the PDM was apathetic to national development and the assorted alliance will not be allowed to hinder the journey of development.

Regrettably, the opposition weakened the national interest and its worth was also zero, he said. The opposition tried to politicise important issues and played a negative role, the CM lamented.

He said the opposition was bent upon creating fuss from day one and those making tall claims had also been exposed.

The opposition parties lacked a strategy for public welfare, he maintained. Meanwhile, the people were fed up with negative politics of politicians having dual faces, he said.

On the other side, the PTI felt pain for the poor and time had proved that the timely decisions of the incumbent government yielded positive results in the shape of strengthening the economy, he added.

On this occasion, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana stated that the CM had always given respect to the parliamentarians and resolved public problems.

