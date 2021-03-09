ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-6.61%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.81%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 83.91 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-6.87%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
BYCO 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.08%)
DGKC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.35 (-6.57%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
HASCOL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.04%)
HUBC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.26%)
JSCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-5.57%)
KAPCO 40.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-5.87%)
PIBTL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.2%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.42%)
PPL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.22%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-5.72%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.91%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.43%)
SNGP 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.31%)
TRG 136.02 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-4.88%)
UNITY 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-6.41%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.3%)
BR100 4,738 Decreased By ▼ -97.9 (-2.02%)
BR30 24,218 Decreased By ▼ -755.61 (-3.03%)
KSE100 44,151 Decreased By ▼ -900.35 (-2%)
KSE30 18,536 Decreased By ▼ -334.34 (-1.77%)
Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

  • At the time of filing this report, the index was being traded at 43,968.04 points showing a drop of 1083.02 points and a negative percent change of 2.4pc.
Ali Ahmed 09 Mar 2021

Bears continue to rule the roost at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped by over 1,000 points at mid-day on Tuesday.

At the time of filing this report, the index was being traded at 43,968.04 points showing a drop of 1083.02 points and a negative percent change of 2.4pc.

Concerns over inflation amid a rise in international oil prices and continued political noise have created pressure in the market. Talking to a private channel, CEO of Topline Securities Mohammad Sohail has projected that in the coming days the political scenario and IMF loan will dictate the direction of the capital market.

On Monday, Pakistan Stock Exchange closed in deep red due to panic selling over investors’ concerns over the prevailing political situation in the country. The KSE-100 Index plunged by 786.29 points or 1.71 percent to close at 45,051.06 points.

On the international front, Asian stocks were lower on Tuesday as rising bond yields impacted tech shares and company valuations in China and Korea and investors grappled with their inflation fears as the United States looks set to pass a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.79% lower while Korea's Kospi fell by 1.88%, its fourth straight session of losses. Japan's Nikkei pared back earlier losses in the session to be 0.24% higher.

Whereas rise in oil prices has also been seen it was learned that Brent oil may rise into a range of $69.26-70.07 per barrel, as it has stabilized around a support at $67.94.

The support is provided by the 38.2% retracement of a five-wave cycle from $62.38. The first round of the drop from $71.38 may have completed, oil is expected to bounce towards the target range.

stocks Oil prices PSX KSE100 index

