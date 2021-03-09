ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.89%)
ASC 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
AVN 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-5.38%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.49%)
DGKC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-3.66%)
EPCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.85%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.35%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
HASCOL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.5%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.84%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.39%)
PAEL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.56%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.4%)
PPL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.7%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.21%)
TRG 137.79 Decreased By ▼ -5.21 (-3.64%)
UNITY 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-5.14%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By ▼ -74 (-1.53%)
BR30 24,385 Decreased By ▼ -588.37 (-2.36%)
KSE100 44,326 Decreased By ▼ -724.95 (-1.61%)
KSE30 18,628 Decreased By ▼ -242.49 (-1.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Low-interest rate, stable currency boost Pakistan’s corporate sector earnings

  • The analyst added that a major chunk of the profits is retained by the companies, which are used for expansion purposes that lead to economic growth and employment creation.
Ali Ahmed 09 Mar 2021

Despite a global slowdown created due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan’s corporate earnings showing impressive 38 percent year-on-year growth in profits from October to December.

As per Mohammed Sohail Chief Executive Officer of Topline Security, the significant growth in corporate sector earnings a good indicator to identify the direction of the economy.

“In the last six months the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector has increased by eight to nine percent which has a direct impact on the companies listed in the stock exchange,” said Sohail, as there is a strong relationship between the LSM sector and the listed companies, “therefore 30 to 35 pc rise in profit indicates that the economy has witnessed a sharp recovery,” he said.

The analyst was of the view that the major reason behind impressive corporate earnings is the low-interest rate offered by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). “Alongside currency stability, we also were able to open our economy quite early in the coronavirus pandemic which leads to an increase in demand in the later months of 2020,” said Sohail.

The analyst added that a major chunk of the profits is retained by the companies, which are used for expansion purposes that lead to economic growth and employment creation.

“Secondly, Pakistan offers a high dividend payout as compared to other countries in the region, which means that the shareholders who receive the dividends will utilize their capital in different sectors such as construction that will benefit the local economy,” he said. Sohail informed that the unlisted companies also have witnessed a significant increase in their profits as well.

He further said that due to improvement in the exchange rate the cost of imported goods has declined, which has benefited many companies including the auto sector.

The analyst projected that in the coming days the political scenario and IMF loan will dictate the direction of the capital market.

interest rate currency exchange rates listed companies capital market corporate earnings

Low-interest rate, stable currency boost Pakistan’s corporate sector earnings

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters