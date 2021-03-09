Markets
Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise; Saudi raises April OSPs for Asia
- Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco set its April official selling price (OSP) for its Arab Light crude to Asia at plus $1.40 per barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, up $0.40 from March.
SINGAPORE: Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai rose on Monday, tracking a jump in global oil futures following reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities.
Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco set its April official selling price (OSP) for its Arab Light crude to Asia at plus $1.40 per barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, up $0.40 from March.
Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that US sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data.
