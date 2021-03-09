NHA approves award of agreement for consultancy services

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board has approved the award of agreement for “Consultancy Services for Monitoring of NHA Network using Satellite Technology” to “M/s Multidimensional Innovative Systems & Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd. (MIST)”.

MIST was the highest ranked consultant in the combined (technical + financial) evaluation at evaluated cost of Rs206.616 million. The approval was granted in the meeting of the Executive Board which was chaired by Capt. Sikander Qayyum (retd), Chairman, NHA.

After deliberation, the NHA Executive Board turned down the proposal and directed that all previous un-awarded schemes of Annual Maintenance Plan (AMP) 2017-18 and earlier be brought before the Board for their deletion from the particular AMP. All such schemes shall be included in the AMP 2020-21 as ‘un-awarded works of previous AMPs’ and the amount already earmarked for the said scheme will carry forward in AMP 2020-21.

Further the Board directed that all previous un-awarded schemes of AMP 2017-18 and earlier may be brought before the Board for their deletion from the particular AMP. The amount already earmarked for the said scheme will carry forward in proposed AMP for new schemes.

After deliberation, the NHA Executive Board approved the Addendum No. 01 of M/s NESPAK (Pvt.) Ltd in association with M/s EGC (Pvt.) Ltd for Design Review and Construction Supervision of Motorway M-4 Ext costing to Rs.12.8 million with revised contract cost of Rs. 300.338 million and overall increase of 4.45 percent and EOT up to April 30, 2017.

The NHA Executive Board, in compliance to the decisions of the Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan, approved establishment of Filling Stations at sites of Multan & Zahirpir Service Areas by PSO, on Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis for a period of ten (10) years extendable for another two (02) years subject to satisfactory performance & approval by authority i.e. NHA as per RFP (Tender Document) to be approved by NHA for procurement of Filling Stations on advance quarterly net guaranteed rental revenue of Rs.6.2666 million per month per site (North & South Bound) for each Filling Station site with 10% annual enhancement cumulatively, which is mean of already procured Filling Station sites on M-3 Lahore Abdul Hakeem Motorway, in lieu of 02 sites of M-1 against which Letter of Intents were withdrawn by NHA without open bidding/tender.

The Board approved writing-off loss of public money for abortive works Rs.1.853 million (Rs.1.085 million to the contractor for Construction of Foundation & transportation of pre-fabricated steel components and Rs. 0.767 million already paid to WAPDA for relocation of electric poles & transformer) and additional cost of Rs.01 million for relocation of WAPDA utilities at new location bringing the total revised project cost of Rs.20.571 million for completing the project within six (06) months with revised completion date June 30, 2020 for shifting of construction of steel pedestrian overhead bridge from Haripur Km: 33- 34 to Sarai Saleh Km: 37+900 for facilitation of public crossing at crowded area on N-35.

